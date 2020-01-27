REAL ID card not required for voting purposes, says DMV

The Wisconsin Spring Primary is weeks away and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles wants people to know how to obtain free voting identification.

Valid identification is needed at the polls. It can include a driver’s license, military or student id card, or state identification card. A REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes.

Click here to see what photo ids are accepted at the polls.

To get identification at the polls for voting, a list of the required documents to bring to a DMV service center is available here.

If the required documents to obtain an ID are not easily available, the DMV has the Voter ID Petition Process, to obtain the necessary information. The process is used to obtain a receipt that is valid at the polls while the documents or verifications are being obtained.

Anyone with questions related to getting an ID to vote can call the Voter ID hotline at 844-588-1069.

Questions on voter eligibility and polling locations can be found at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/.