REAL ID deadline moved back to Oct. of 2021 because of outbreak

The federal government is extending the deadline for REAL IDs until Oct. 1, 2021, citing the coronavirus.

Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement last Thursday that "I have determined that states require a twelve-month delay and that the new deadline for REAL ID enforcement is Oct. 1, 2021."

Come the start of October, Americans will need to have a REAL ID driver's license to board commercial flights, access military bases and federal facilities, among several other activities.

A REAL ID license can be identified by a black dot in the top right-hand corner, with a white star in the middle of the dot. [See the above photo for an example]

In Wisconsin, DMV in-person visits remain appointment-only for the essential services of issuing REAL ID driver license and ID cards.

Learn more on the Wisconsin DMV's website.