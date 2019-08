A little fawn somehow got itself stuck in an enclosed area for over two days, but luckily two DNR wardens arrived in the nick of time and saved the baby deer.

The Wisconsin DNR says the fawn couldn’t figure out how to leave the area, in Racine, Wis.

Wardens Meinholz and Feest then released the fawn into a nearby woods, where it reunited with its mom.

The fawn had only minor injuries, the DNR says.