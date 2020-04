A Tuesday evening blaze at the Lakeland Campground destroyed several RVs, boats, and golf carts.

According to the Milton Fire Department, firefighters responded around 6:45 p.m. to the 2800 block of E. Hwy. 59 on reports of a possible brush fire.

In all, firefighters from nine different departments were called to the scene before the flames were contained.

Deputy Chief Pete Mory said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.