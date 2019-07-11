Raccoons cool off in Wisconsin Dells kiddie pool

Surveillance caught a family of raccoons going for a dip in a kiddie pool just outside of Wisconsin Dells.

Karen Flahive says her home is located on near Fawn Creek Winery. Her surveillance camera caught the furry frenzy while Flahive is on vacation.

In the video you can see a total of seven raccoons scurrying around. A couple of them cool off in the filled up swimming pool.

Temperatures will stay warm throughout the weekend and into next week. Early next weekend, we should easily hit the 90 degree mark.