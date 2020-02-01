Race in Cupid’s Undie Run to find a cure for neurofibromatosis

A race in your underwear is all part of a fundraiser to find a cure for neurofibromatosis, a genetic tumor disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 births.

Organizers say the race is done in undies because those affected with NF can’t cover up their tumors to feel comfortable.

The race will be on Saturday, Feb. 8 at noon and runs through 4:00 p.m.

The course is about a mile long with an afterparty following the race. To learn more about the charity or to register, click here.