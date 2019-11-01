Racial slur incident being investigated at Madison middle school

Less than a year later, another Velma Hamilton Middle School staff member is being investigated after using a racial slur around a student.

Principal John Burkholder notified families of the incident involving a substitute teacher in a letter sent on Thursday. He said it is being investigated and the substitute is on leave and not at school.

“While I cannot get into details, I want to emphasize that racial slurs have no place in our school,” said Burkholder. “We will remain focused on supporting our students, and protecting our students from harm. I also want to ask for your partnership. We will remain focused on supporting our students and making our school climate safe and caring for all students, and ask for your help in that work.”

Burkholder said the student is receiving support and are taking the next appropriate steps.

On Nov. 16 2018, a teacher resigned after using the N-word with a student at the middle school. Following that incident, the school district recommended the Teaching Tolerance websiteto help families and students discuss the incident.

