Racine Co. Sheriff says he will not enforce 'Safer at Home' order

The Racine County Sheriff's Office says it will not be enforcing the 'Safer at Home' order, leaving that responsibility to state health officials.

In a Facebook post Friday, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says that while state law gives Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin DHS the authority to issue orders regarding public health during an emergency, "state law does not have the power to supersede or suspend the Constitutional rights of American citizens."

And so, at least in Racine County, "We will leave the enforcement of public health orders to the health department experts," Sheriff Schmaling says.

Other departments have said similar statements. The Madison Police Department said after the stay-at-home was first issued in late May that their officers will not be patrolling and seeking to ticket people who are outside their homes.

Racine County Sheriff Schmaling adds in Friday's post that the extension of the stay-at-home order by the governor last week "will have dire lifetime consequences for businesses, homeowners, and families."

"I took an oath to uphold the constitutional rights of our citizens and I can not in good faith participate in the destruction of Racine County businesses or interfere in the freedoms granted to all of us by our Constitution," Schmaling says.

Some lawmakers are taking a hard line against the stay-at-home extension. GOP leaders in Wisconsin's state legislature say they intend to "take legal action" against the governor, saying that “We’re angry, we’re frustrated and we’re trying to push back in every way that we can so we can succeed,” according to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in a news report Friday.

Read Racine County Sheriff Schmaling's full statement below

