Racine man arrested after more than 15 grams of cocaine found in vehicle, Columbia Co. sheriff says

A Racine man is in the Columbia County Jail after deputies say they found 15.2 grams of crack cocaine in his vehicle.

Sheriff Roger Brandner says Brandon J. Kovacik was pulled over for an equipment violation in Portage Saturday night. During the investigation, deputies found the cocaine in the 33-year-old’s vehicle.

Kovacik was arrested for possessing with intent to deliver cocaine in an amount greater than 15 grams, felony bail jumping, and violation of a state health order.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Portage Police Department.