Racine man arrested for 5th OWI in Jefferson Co.

A Racine man was arrested for his fifth OWI offense in Jefferson County early Saturday morning.

A Wisconsin State Trooper stopped a vehicle for driving out their designated lane at I-94 going westbound at County Highway O at 4:12 a.m.

Based on the odor of intoxicants and the driver's speech, field sobriety tests then took place. Leroy C Ostrander, 41 of Racine, was placed under arrest for his fifth offense of operating while intoxicated, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

Ostrander is currently on parole and extended supervision for the manufacturing and delivery of heroin. He refused to provide a sample of his blood and a warrant for a legal blood draw was obtained, according to State Patrol.

A Department of Corrections hold was placed on Ostrander and he was booked into the Jefferson County Jail. Ostrander is being held on charges of his fifth offense of operating while intoxicated, deviation from designated lane and operating without insurance, according to Sate Patrol.