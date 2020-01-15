Racine's mayor declares emergency after storm damages city shoreline

The mayor of Racine has issued a declaration of emergency to state and federal lawmakers after a winter storm caused severe damage to the city’s shoreline.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason’s declaration puts the city in the position to receive state and federal funding to pay for a breakwater wall and a shoreline path, both destroyed during last weekend’s storm, FOX6 News reports.

"We're really going to have to rebuild that infrastructure again to make sure that that street is safe and to have public access to the lake again," according to Mason.

"It will be in the millions, do doubt. There's a lot of damage… It's going to need to be rebuilt. There's no way the city can do this on its own," the mayor says.

High water levels and high winds are blamed for creating the perfect storm that caused the damage along the Lake Michigan shoreline.