Radium levels in groundwater top FDA maximums, UW study finds

The amount of radium in Wisconsin groundwater has topped the maximum levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency for much of the state, according to a new University of Wisconsin study. However, researchers are not sure why.

“We have all this data but it doesn’t give much of an explanation,” researcher Madeleine Mathews said. “It’s just kind of the tip of the iceberg, so we’d like to use this dataset to explore that in another study.”

The National Academy of Sciences warns long-term exposure to elevated radium levels in drinking water could increase the chances for bone cancer, the study points out.

Radium can occur naturally in Wisconsin as it and other minerals dissolve out of rocks. The highest levels tend to happen in the deep sandstone of Wisconsin’s eastern quarter and crystalline granite in the north-central part of the state, researchers explained.

They found in the study’s confined space, which covers much of the east portion of the state, the average radium levels increased from 5.5 picocuries per liter at the beginning of the century to 19 pCi/liter in 2018, well above the FDA maximum recommended level of 5 pCi/L.

In the study’s unconfined region, which covers most of the rest of Wisconsin, including all of the southern section, the levels surpassed the recommended amount in that time, going from 4.8 pCi/L to 6.6 pCi/L.

Now that they know how much the levels have changed, researchers hope to study why it went up.