Railroad officials, police work together to make tracks safer for pedestrians

Wisconsin railroad officials are teaming up with police to make sure people stay safe around railroad tracks, after over 540 people were killed last year in the U.S. after trespassing on tracks.

Madison police got a front-row seat and rode the train to see how pedestrians and motorists behave around the tracks.

Railroad officials say the only place you can walk on tracks is at a pedestrian crosswalk. If you cross railroad tracks anywhere else it is considered trespassing and you can be fined.

Madison police only rode the train Wednesday for a little more than an hour, but in that time they responded to 20 violations. Employees say following the rules of the rails can help avoid tragedy and save a life.

“It doesn’t affect just that person that was trespassing, it affects the engineer, the conductor, the families the relatives and friends of that person that got killed. The big thing is we want to make sure everyone stays safe,” says Gary Koerner, Wisconsin Operation Life-Saver State Coordinator

Railroad officials stressed the best thing you can do to be safe is to stay off and away from train tracks.