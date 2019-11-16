Rain & snow showers expected Sunday

Saturday November 16, 2019

5:00 PM

Weather Impact Scale Sunday: Yellow (rain & snow mix)

Tonight will feature increasing clouds in advance of a wave of low pressure entering the upper Midwest. A very weak system, with limited moisture, will press eastward across Minnesota tonight and Wisconsin tomorrow. Precipitation will start during the mid to late morning hours and end late Sunday evening. Very minor precipitation totals are expected. The system may start off as some wet snow, and then transitions to all rain as daytime heating warms the surface temperatures to above freezing. Precipitation totals will be under 0.10” in the viewing area.

Clouds will stick around through Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 30’s before sunshine on Wednesday allows us to hit the middle 40’s. A warm front will push northward Wednesday night into Thursday morning which will trigger showers. This go around, precip type will remain all rain with perhaps a few flurries Friday morning as cold air wraps into the system.

