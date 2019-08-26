Rain Monday with a cold front

AUGUST 26, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO OCCASIONAL SHOWERS BOTH MORNING AND AFTERNOON.

A cold front will edge in from the west today. As it approaches, surges of moisture will push northward into Wisconsin and result in showers and isolated thunderstorms today. Lots of sun is expected for the remainder of the week.

TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH OCCASIONAL SHOWERS.

HIGH: 69

WIND: E 5-10

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS.

LOW: 60

WIND: SE 5-10

TUESDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 75

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 70

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 78