Rain arrives Friday followed by cold surge of air

The next couple of days will feature quiet weather here across southern Wisconsin as strong high pressure aloft will keep us protected from any weather systems. Southerly winds and sunny skies will allow temperatures to rise into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances increase Thursday night and especially during the morning hours on Friday as an intense cold front pushes through. Rain could be heavy at times Friday along with gusty winds as the front passes. Preliminary estimates show we could be looking at 1-2” of rainfall here across Badger state as ample moisture, along with strong frontal lifting will be in place.

Behind the front, we will see our coldest air of the season so far. In fact, we’ll likely see a 20°F or more temperature drop between Friday and Saturday as a cold air mass slides in. This cold air mass will stick around for several days before temperatures modify slightly for the beginning of next week.