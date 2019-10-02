Rain arriving between 2-4 pm this afternoon, additional 0.10-0.25" possible

We are currently in a brief lull in the rainfall activity. Showers will arrive between 2-4 pm this afternoon and continue off and on throughout the night and into your Thursday morning. We ARE NOT looking at a repeat of last night, in fact, rainfall intensity should be much lighter this evening. With that said, the soil is saturated which means any rain that we do get will run off into the streets.

The shower threat will end by Thursday morning and the skies will become mostly cloudy to partly sunny later in the day.

Our next rain threat arrives Saturday as a potent upper level disturbance arrives. Showers will break out through the day and we could be looking at the possibility of more flooding. Preliminary rainfall estimates show that parts of southern Wisconsin could see over 1.00” Saturday.



