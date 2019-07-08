Rain chances return Tue night

Strong high pressure will be in control of our weather through Tuesday. By Tuesday evening that ridge will move off to the east and will be replaced with a disturbance coming in from the west. Isolated showers are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday. On Wednesday a secondary cold front will move through the area which could bring another round of storms.

Some of these storms could contain large hail and damaging winds. The timing and severity of the storms are still uncertain, but this is something to watch for over the coming days.

Our heat and humidity will also be on the increase as southerly winds will return to the area. The increase low level moisture will help fuel the storm threat on Wednesday.