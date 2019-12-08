Rain changes to snow Monday then bitterly cold air Tuesday

Weather Impact Scale: Yellow due to mix precipitation on Monday.

We’ll see rain developing after midnight tonight with steady showers lasting through the morning hours on your Monday. As colder air arrives, rain will switch over to snow shortly after the lunch time hour. Accumulations will be very low, most likely a dusting to ½ inch at the most. Locations to our north may pick up to an inch.

Much colder air will arrive into southern Wisconsin Monday night and last through the middle part of the work week. Sub-zero wind chills can be expected at night with daytime wind chill values in the single digits.

Our weather pattern will be primarily quiet next week with the exception Thursday and Friday where a weak disturbance to our north will bring a chance of a snow shower or two.