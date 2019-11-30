Rain changes to snow Sunday | Best accumulations to the north

Saturday November 30th, 2019

5:00 PM

Your NBC 15 Weather Authority Forecast by Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud:

Sunday Weather Impact Scale: Orange due to wintry mix changing to all snow showers.

A dreary Saturday will turn into a dreary Sunday as our upper-level low pressure system continues to persist eastward across the Midwest. Rain showers will taper off around midnight as dry air in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere will eat up a lot of the moisture. However, as the weather feature crosses our viewing area tomorrow, another wave of precipitation is expected. Mix precipitation in the morning will give way to a changeover to snow during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will not warm through the day Sunday because northerly winds will transport cold air from Canada back into southern Wisconsin. It’s possible that Sunday afternoon could be colder than Sunday morning, hence why I am anticipating a changeover to snow. The question remains, will it stick? I think areas to the north, such as Adams and Juneau counties may see a quick dusting to an inch. Areas south of those locations may pick up a quick coating on grassy surfaces on Sunday. Nonetheless, I don’t think you need to worry about slippery road conditions.

Sunday night will be a cold night as clear skies and calm winds will pave the way for a rapid cool down. Temperatures likely won’t escape the freezing mark on Monday. The good news is that we are not tracking any major weather disturbances for next week!