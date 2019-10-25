Rain develops between 3-6 pm Saturday

Tonight we’re expecting clear skies and calm winds which will once again lead to temperatures falling below freezing and areas of patchy frost possible. Saturday we’ll start off dry with some sunshine but the clouds will increase through the morning hours as our next weather maker approaches us from the southeast. This rain is the remnants of a tropical disturbance which is bringing flooding rains to Louisiana today. We will be on the left side of the lows track, which tends to be the drier side. There will be an axis of heavy rain that sets up across southeastern Wisconsin with rain totals exceeding 1.00”. I think rain totals will vary quite considerably across our viewing area as well. Southeast of Madison could see over .50” of rainfall while northwest of Madison will only see 0.25-0.50”. The timing of the rain will be during Saturday afternoon. Rain arrives between 3-6 pm and continues off and on through the overnight hours, ending around or just after sunrise on Sunday.

Sunday itself will feature dry conditions with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Our next weather maker arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning. This is a weak system without a ton of moisture. Look for showers to commence Monday evening/night and continue sporadically through the nighttime. As colder air works in, there could be some wintry precipitation that mixes in. The ground/soil temps will be too mild for anything to stick, but secondary surfaces may receive a trace.