Rain ending tonight, next weather system brings wintry precip Wednesday

Weather Impact Scale: Yellow (1 out of 4) Due to light rain tonight.

A very weak disturbance will bring us a few showers this evening and tonight. The atmosphere is dry in the lower levels, and because of that the rain won’t make it to the ground initially. As we moisten the air up, precipitation will eventually reach the ground. Less than 0.25” of rain is expected for most locations.

A few showers are possible on your Monday along with temperatures in the middle 40’s for highs. Tuesday is trending sunny as strong high pressure will sit over the Midwest.

Our next weather maker will arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This go around we will see either mix precipitation or all snow. Similar to our Sunday night storm, this system is weak too, and will struggle to give us any notable accumulations. Counties to the north, such as green Lake and Marquette, will stand the best chance of getting over 1” in accumulations, the rest of us may only see a dusting.

Cold air plunges in for the remainder of the work week, bringing with it some of our coldest air of the season.