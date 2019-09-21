Rain could be heavy at times Sunday

Heavy rainfall and possible flooding will be our biggest weather related threat through the remainder of the weekend. Soaking rains are possible for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin through the day Sunday. Tonight we’ll see some off and on showers, along with a rumble of thunder or two. Sunday the main event arrives. Look for spotty showers Sunday morning with the heaviest rain arriving Sunday afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range between 1-3” with the highest totals across the WIS/IL Border. Flash flood watches have been issued for Dane, Iowa, Grant, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth and Jefferson counties due to the flooding potential.