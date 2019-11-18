Rain, ice and snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

A fast moving storm system will bring in a mixed bag of precipitation Monday night into Tuesday. Southern Wisconsin could experience rain, freezing rain and snow.

The wintry mix will develop from west to east across the area. It will start to develop around midnight for places west of Madison: Viroqua, Boscobel, Prairie Du Chien and Platteville. The wintry mix will start to move into Madison between 2-4 a.m.

Here's the latest wintry mix timeline for tonight.

WINTRY MIX TIMELINE: Here's the latest wintry mix timeline for tonight - Tuesday morning, and what radar could look like.



Light snow accumulations and a glaze of ice will be possible where temperatures drop below freezing. Watch out for slick and icy roads Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/JKiryG5jdq — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 18, 2019

Temperatures might be just cold enough tonight through Tuesday morning for a glaze of ice to form and a dusting of snow to accumulate, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. If temperatures drop below freezing, the roads could become slick and icy. The bridges and overpasses will likely be the slickest Tuesday morning.

NEXT BIG WEATHER MAKER: A fast moving system will arrive overnight and bring in a mixed bag of precipitation. Rain, freezing rain & snow are all possible tonight.



There is a chance temperatures could stay just warm enough to prevent widespread travel problems Tuesday morning. The NBC15 Weather Authority team is going to keep a close eye on the thermometer Tuesday morning. Temperatures will warm above freezing by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, so slick and icy roads should not last long.

Another storm system will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. This system will come in a little warmer than the previous ones. This system will bring in mostly rain late Wednesday into Thursday. In fact, highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Rainfall totals Wednesday through Thursday will be between 0.5-1.5".

WEATHER MAKER #2: Another storm system will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.



We'll be on the warm side of this system, so it will be more of rain maker than snow machine. Rainfall totals WED-THU will be between 0.5-1.5". pic.twitter.com/wv5mZcH1qY — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 18, 2019

A shot of cold air will quickly follow this storm system, though. Temperatures will quickly drop Thursday night into Friday morning. Any lingering rain could turn into Snow Thursday night and any moisture on the roads could freeze.