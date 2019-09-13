Rain leaving the area Friday, giving flooded areas time to dry out

Updated: Fri 6:51 AM, Sep 13, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Here's the NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Charlie Shortino:

No impactful weather Friday, after a week of severe weather. Rain will exit to the east, as high pressure builds in and brings some sunshine but cooler temperatures. Warmer temperatures will return for the weekend.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY.
HIGH: 69
WIND: W 10-15

FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY.
LOW: 52
WIND: W 5-10

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 77

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.
HIGH: 80

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 79

 