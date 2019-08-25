Rain moves in Monday

Overcast skies along with an isolated shower is likely tonight along with warmer temps and slightly higher humidity. Showers will commence Monday morning across our viewing area. We may have a lull in the activity during the afternoon hours before a second round of rain pushes through Monday night and exits Tuesday morning. Around 0.25-1.00” of rainfall is expected over the next 36 hours.

Wednesday we’ll stay dry with a shower or two north of Dane County. Thursday and Friday look impeccable as strong high pressure builds back in. Thursday night there will be another cool front moving on through. There are questions regarding whether or not there will be enough available moisture in the atmosphere for rain or not. For now we’ll go with a 20% chance late Thursday night.