Rain moves in Monday afternoon

We have an update to bring you regarding the threat of rain on Monday. New model data suggest a southward trend of the system, which means lower rain totals and a smaller threat of thunderstorms. I still think we’ll maintain anywhere between 0.25-0.75” of rainfall in our viewing area, but we aren’t looking at close to 2” which is what previous forecasts called for. In terms of timing, the morning will be cloudy and dry. During the afternoon hours the showers will move in from southwest to northeast. Expect showers to end Monday night. Some wrap around moisture could linger through Tuesday, therefore, we have kept in a 20% chance of rain. Wednesday & Thursday is looking dry right now.