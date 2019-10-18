Rain moves in Saturday afternoon

The weather will behave tonight if you have any Friday night plans on your agenda. Temperatures won’t be as chilly tonight as the past few nights due to breezy conditions and southerly flow. Saturday will start off mostly cloudy with spotty showers developing by the early afternoon. Very little in the way of rainfall accumulation is expected due to dry air in the upper atmosphere. By Sunday the sunshine will return but it’ll be short lived as our next weather system pushes in by Monday morning. Periods of heavy rainfall along with gusty winds are likely through the day Monday as a powerful low pressure system intensifies. Behind this system will be cold air which will arrive by Tuesday of next week.