Rain moves in Saturday afternoon

Saturday, October 26, 2019

4:30 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST JAMES PARISH:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Rain will develop from southeast to northwest across southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening and continue through earlier tonight. Rainfall totals southeast of Madison and south of I-94 could be near or just over an inch of rain. Points northwest of Madison might not even see a quarter of an inch of rain.

Happy Saturday! Unfortunately, for the 13th consecutive weekend rain is in the forecast. The good news is this weekend is going to be far from a washout, though. Most of Saturday and and all of Sunday is going to be dry. The start of next week will be dry too. However, another storm system and cold front will arrive late Monday into Tuesday. With much colder air in place with this system, there will be a chance of rain and snow. Overall, next week looks cold. Highs will be near or just above 40 degrees and lows will be in the 20s.

This morning is cold, so make sure to wake up with a big cup of coffee. Luckily, this morning is dry. Rain is not going to slow you down this morning or early this afternoon. We should see a fair amount of sunshine this morning, but clouds will quickly increase across the area. Rain will start to spread from southeast to northeast across the area late this afternoon. This evening looks wet, especially for Madison and points to the southeast. With this system, there is likely be a sharp cutoff of who sees an inch of rain and who sees a quarter or a trace of rain.

Temperature-wise, today is going to be a seasonably cool day. Highs will only be in the low 50s.

The rain will start to taper off from west to east across the area around midnight. Tonight will be breezy with a north wind at 15 mph. Lows will be near 40 degrees. The wind will put wind chills in the low 30s.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Expect a lot of sunshine on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.