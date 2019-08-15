Rain moves in for Friday

A picture perfect Thursday is expected with sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 70s. Our next storm system arrives Friday morning in the form of showers and storms. 0.25-0.75” of rain is possible Friday with locally higher totals possible. It looks like Saturday is trending drier with newer computer guidance this morning. The track of the low will be far to our south, meaning that rain chances will be considerable lower on Saturday. Sunday, however, rain chances will be at 40% as a cold front swings through.