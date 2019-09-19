Rain moving in Saturday night

Thursday September 19, 2019

2:34 PM

Weather Impact Scale Tonight: Yellow (Small Impact)

A rather wet weather pattern will setup shop across southern Wisconsin through the next several days as a series of systems will bring increased rain chances to our region. Tonight expect partial clearing with fog developing late. A stray shower or two is possible. Friday morning there will be showers near the Wisconsin/Illinois border, however, areas to the north will stay dry through most of the day. Our next big weather maker will move in for Saturday and Sunday. A strong upper-level trough will cut through the Rockies and head eastward through the Midwest. At the surface, a cold front will extend from Ontario through the Great Plains. The best shower chances will continue along and ahead of the passage of this front. There is the possibility of a few stronger storms embedded within the leading edge of the front.

Temperature wise, a strong high pressure system situated to our east will keep the winds coming from the south, meaning warm temperatures will persist through the weekend. Long term, however, there are signs in the long range models of significantly cooler air coming within the next 1-2 weeks.

