Rain pushes out tonight then rain/snow mix Monday night

We have a very complex forecast over the next several days due to several weather systems which will trek across the Great Plains and the upper Midwest through the upcoming forecast period. The first storm system is the remnants of what was Tropical Storm Olga. The rain from that system will arrive this evening. A persistent light rain is expected this evening and night as the low pressure system passes to our southeast. Rain will be widespread southeast of Madison and considerably lighter the further northwest that you live. Rainfall intensity and accumulation will vary depending on which county you live in. East of Dane County you should expect between 0.25-0.50” of rainfall, whereas west of Madison rainfall amounts will drop to 0.10-0.25”. Cities/towns west of Sauk County may not see any rain at all.

The showers push out between 3-6 AM on Sunday and we should be dry by Sunrise. Sunshine and clouds will be mixed through the day Sunday before an approaching front from the upper Midwest swings through around the lunchtime hour. This front is extremely weak and likely won’t bring much in the form of clouds/precipitation, however, a sprinkle or two isn’t out of the cards.

Monday night things get much more interesting as a low pressure system intensifies across the Colorado Rockies. This system will eject into the upper Mississippi Valley and arrive in Southern Wisconsin late Monday night/early Tuesday morning. Current forecast trends have shifted the track of the low further east, which puts us in a much colder scenario than initially thought. It is possible that we could see our first accumulating snow of the 2019-20 winter season. Right now it appears rain/snow showers would break out around midnight Monday night and continue through the early hours of Tuesday, most likely ending around sunrise Tuesday. Ground temperatures will be too warm for snow to stick, but grassy surfaces may pick up a light accumulation of snow.

Another weather maker is in the works for Thursday, this system is also looking like a mix bag of wintry precipitation. There are still plenty of details to iron out as this is still almost a week away.