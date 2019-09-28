Rain returns Sunday morning

Our sunshine this afternoon will be brief because showers located over Iowa are heading into southern Wisconsin and will arrive between 2:00 AM – 4:00 AM time frame. There could be a few embedded storms associated with this disturbance. The first half of your Sunday appears wet, however, drier air in the upper atmosphere will move in around noon which will cut rain chances down to a minimum for the afternoon. Rain totals will most likely be between 0.25-0.75” with locally higher amounts possible.

Monday we’ll catch a break from the rain, in fact, we’ll be looking at sunshine along with unseasonably mild air for the day. The warm, dry weather will be very short lived because Tuesday a cold front sweeps through bringing another round of wet weather and considerably cooler temps for the remainder of the week.