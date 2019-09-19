Rain returns Thursday through the weekend

Showers and thunderstorms will develop west of Madison this morning and move eastward into south central Wisconsin. Heavier rain is expected east of Madison. More rain is expected into the weekend.

TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A GOOD CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

HIGH: 80

WIND: S 5-10

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS.

LOW: 65

WIND: CALM

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS.

HIGH: 83

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

HIGH: 76

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

HIGH: 74