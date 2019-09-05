Rain should hold off for the Badgers home opener

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Central Michigan Chippewas in their home opener this Saturday at Camp Randell Stadium.

The game will kick-off at 2:30 p.m.

Right now, it looks like most of Saturday will be dry, but expect increasing clouds throughout the day, especially during tailgating and the game. The 5th Quarter should be dry as well, but a little rain or an isolated shower can't be ruled out.

Temperature-wise, it's not going to be too warm or cold. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees at noon and top out in the low to mid 70s Saturday afternoon.

More rain and clouds will start to stream into southern Wisconsin Saturday night and Sunday.