Rain stops Wednesday morning, but more showers on the way

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

Weather impact on Wednesday is Medium (2) because of ongoing flooding issues.

A slow moving cold front will continue to exit to the southeast Wednesday. In its wake, anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of rain has fallen locally. Much of Wednesday will be dry, breezy and cool. Another round of showers will move in Wednesday night and bring additional rain total of 0.25 to 0.50 inches. Dry conditions are expected for Thursday and Friday.