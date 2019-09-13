Rainfall totals last 7 days

Several rounds of unusually heavy rain led to flooding across southwest Wisconsin in the past week. Many cities picked up between 4-6" with some locations picking up close to 8"!

This weekend we are expecting more showers to return to southern Wisconsin. Saturday will give us plenty of sunshine, however, you'll notice by late day Saturday the clouds will start to thicken as our next weather maker moves in. Showers will arrive around midnight Saturday night and end by daybreak Sunday. You may see some sunshine sneaking through the clouds Sunday afternoon, but it'll be more gray than sunny.