Rain/snow likely Monday, then another Arctic blast midweek

The next two big weather makers that will impact southern Wisconsin will be a storm system early next week and an Arctic blast midweek.

Overall, the second half of the weekend doesn't look bad at all. It's going to be mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. Highs will range from the upper 20s north of Madison to the mid 30s close to the WI-IL border. The forecast high for Madison is 31 degrees. A few models are hinting that light snow could be possible late in the day.

Our snow chances will start to ramp up Sunday night. A storm system will impact the area Sunday night through Monday night. Light snow will start to develop late Sunday night into Monday morning. This could have a low impact on the Monday morning commute.

As temperatures warm above freezing, rain will mix in with the snow at times on Monday. The snow could transition to all rain across parts of the area on Monday. The wintry mix will likely turn back into all snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.

NEXT BIG WEATHER MAKER - Rain/snow likely Monday.



The exact strength and track of the system will determine what type of precipitation falls and how much rain/snow will fall. pic.twitter.com/OAAc5t2lX8 — James Parish (@James_NBC15) February 15, 2020

It's still a little too early to pinpoint snowfall totals during this time because the models are not in good agreement on the exact track and strength of this system.

The exact track of the storm system and strength will have big impact on what type of precipitation falls and where the heaviest snow will fall. Some forecast models show a stronger storm system will a more northerly track, while others show a weaker storm system with more of a southerly track. A more northerly track means more of a rain/snow mix. A more southerly track means a better chance of snow.

The chance for snow and/or rain will come to an end Monday night or Tuesday morning at the very latest.

An Arctic high will drop south into the upper Midwest on Wednesday. This will bring in another blast of very cold air.

Wednesday and Wednesday night will be the coldest period of weather next week. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the teens. Subzero temperatures are expect area wide Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Wind chills will likely range from -15 to -5 degrees.

Ready or not... Here comes another Arctic blast!



Sunday - Seasonably cold

Monday - Mild with rain/snow likely

Tuesday - Below average

Wednesday - Cold

Wednesday Night - Subzero - Bottom of the thermometer falls out pic.twitter.com/6QP1GMjN4M — James Parish (@James_NBC15) February 15, 2020

Temperatures will start to rebound towards the end of next week. Highs on Thursday will be in the 20s and in the 30s on Friday. The end of next week looks quiet as well.