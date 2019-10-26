Weather Authority: Rain/snow mix possible Monday night into Tuesday

Winter is coming! Yes, the 'S' word is officially in the forecast. Plus, the rest of October looks chilly, even for this time of year.

A big dip in the jet stream will develop across the western half of the CONUS. This will allow cold air to surge southward into the northern plains and the western Midwest next week.

Temperatures the week of October will only top out on either side of 40 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is in the low 50s. High temperatures next week will be about 10-15 degrees below average. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

The storm track will be close enough to Wisconsin to bring in a few disturbances early next week. With cold air in place, there will be the potential for snow to mix in with rain at times.

It looks like the best chance of precipitation next week will come late Monday into Tuesday. There will be the potential for snow Monday night into Tuesday. With a warm ground, accumulations and impacts appear unlikely.

A few of the forecast models are hinting at another good chance of precipitation towards the end of next week.

On Halloween, temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s and will fall back into the 20s Thursday night into Friday morning. There will be a chance of rain in the afternoon and a chance of a rain/snow mix at night. With temperatures topping out only in the 30s, make sure the kids have a sweatshirt or coat underneath their Halloween costume trick or treating.