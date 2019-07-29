Rainy Monday morning with storms tapering off in the afternoon

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud:

A cold front Is moving through the area this morning. Expect moderate rainfall before 8 a.m. tapering off to scattered showers through 10 a.m. During the afternoon and evening hours we’ll see decreasing cloudiness with temperatures running into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s for highs. This is the last rain we’ll see for quite some time as a dominant ridge of high pressure moves in for Tuesday and stays with us through the remainder of the week.

Weather Impact Scale Monday: Yellow: Low Impact

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early with an isolated shower in the afternoon.

HIGH: 80°

LOW: 59°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a passing sprinkle.

HIGH: 77°

LOW: 58°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.

HIGH: 78°

LOW: 59°

THURSDAY: Sunny.

HIGH: 81°

LOW: 62°

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.

HIGH: 82°

LOW: 61°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.

HIGH: 83°

LOW: 62°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

HIGH: 84°

LOW: 61°