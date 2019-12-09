Rainy start to Monday, expected to turn to snow in afternoon

DECEMBER 9, 2019

5:00 a.m.

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO DRIZZLE, FOG AND SNOW.

An area of low pressure will track across southern Wisconsin today. It will bring drizzle to the region this morning. As cooler air fills in this afternoon, we will see a brief changeover to snow. Accumulation will be under ½ inch. Canadian high pressure will build in for tonight and tomorrow. It will bring sun but much colder weather. Highs will only be in the teens Tuesday and Wednesday.