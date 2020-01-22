Rally featuring Vice President Mike Pence to be held in Capitol Rotunda

The organization welcoming Vice President Mike Pence to Madison next week has released new details about his visit.

On Tuesday, Pence's office released a statement announcing his plans to come to Wisconsin so he can attend the School Choice Showcase, which is being hosted by Hispanics for School Choice.

"As a longtime supporter of school choice, we are honored that Vice President Pence will be celebrating the Week with us," the organization's director Tammy Olivas said. "We look forward to showcasing the amazing schools our state has to offer and raising the profile of this important issue.”

Organizers expect hundreds of students, parents, teachers, and community leaders to come out for the event, which will be held in the Capitol Rotunda from noon to 1 p.m. They said wide cross-sections of schools and organizations will attend and "showcase student talents and raise awareness about the importance of school choice."

In addition to Hispanics for School Choice, the agency said School Choice Wisconsin, No Better Friend Corp., Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty, Wisconsin Federation for Children and Americans for Prosperity Foundation participated in putting the event together.