Rape Crisis Center helps sexual assault survivors virtually

The Rape Crisis Center in Dane County is finding ways to be available to survivors of sexual assault during the coronavirus pandemic and the Safer at Home order.

"Survivors are not alone," said Executive Director Erin Thornley Parisi. "I encourage anyone who needs to support in relation to surviving any form of sexual assault at any time in their life, to call our Helpline. Staff are available 24 hours per day."

Thornley Parisi said the center's services are available by phone and through video conferencing to keep clients and staff safe.

The Rape Crisis Center is also available to victims of sexual assault who are seen by a forensic nurse in Dane County. UnityPoint Health - Meriter has the Forensic Nurse Examiner program, and they contact the center any time a victim shows up to their emergency department. Normally, someone from the crisis center goes to the hospital, but right now they are still available by phone.

Thornley Parisi said it is always better for a victim to have an advocate present when getting a post-sexual assault exam, as well as when victims report their assault to law enforcement.

"It can be a confusing time for a victim/survivor so we are with survivors by phone at this time, to provide emotional support and ensure they clearly understand all of their options and rights," she said.

The Rape Crisis Center is also helping victims by giving them resources and paperwork related to the criminal justice process, access to Title IX rights, and by providing continuous emotional support.

All services are available in English, Spanish and other languages. For help in English and other languages, contact the Helpline at 608.251.7273. For services in Spanish contact Línea de Ayuda en Español 608.258.2567. For additional information, the agency’s website is www.thercc.org.