Rapper T.I. faces major backlash for 'hymen' comments

Planned Parenthood and others on social media blasted T.I. after the rapper said he goes to the gynecologist with his daughter every year to make sure her hymen is "still intact."

In an episode of the "Ladies Like Us" podcast that debuted this week, T.I. said that he takes "yearly trips to the gynecologist" with his now 18-year-old daughter. Social media blew up afterward, with people strongly lashing out at T.I.

Planned Parenthood posted a series of clapback tweets Wednesday, starting with: "Idk who needs to hear this but virginity is a made-up social construct, and it has absolutely nothing to do with your hymen."

"And many other activities besides sex can stretch your hymen — like riding a bike (or) doing sports," the nonprofit also tweeted.

The nearly hourlong episode was later removed from many popular podcast platforms like Apple, though the episode was still listenable after a Google search. T.I., 39, made the comments when the hosts asked if he had the "sex talk" with his children.

"Not only have we had the conversation. We have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen," he said.

One of the hosts replied: "Do you go with her?"

"Yes, I go with her," T.I. said.

A representative for the Grammy-winning rapper and entrepreneur didn't reply to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The "Ladies Like Us" hosts Nadia Moham and Nazanin Mandi (who is married to R&B singer Miguel) apologized on Instagram for the episode on Thursday.

"We want to start off by saying that we sincerely apologize for our knee jerk reaction to the uncomfortable topic. We were completely caught off guard/shocked and looking back, we should have reacted much differently in the moment," the statement from the hosts read. "We support and love Women and feel that their bodies are theirs to do as they wish. ... We are not perfect, take full accountability of our lack of action & are continuously learning along the way."

