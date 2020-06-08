For the first time in decades, a tropical storm will reach Wisconsin

For the first time since 1988, the remnants of a Tropical feature will move over the state of Wisconsin.

The last time this happened was in 1998 when what was left of Hurricane Gilbert clipped the southern part of the state.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will bring heavy rain and strong wind to the state Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

A tropical system reaching this far to the north is a rare occurrence. It has only happened three times since weather records have been kept.

The previous times were:

