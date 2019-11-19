Rare meteor storm may be triggered by comet Thursday night

Scientists say there is a chance that the alpha Monocerotid meteor shower could become a meteor storm this Thursday.

But the storm may be over rather quickly. According to EarthSky, it will likely reach its peak around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. It may only last around 40 minutes.

If that turns out to be the case, it will be the first alpha Monocerotids meteor storm since 1995.

At that time the storm produced rates of around 400 meteors per hour, according to Eseko Lyytinen and Peter Jenniskens, two meteor scientists who study meteor showers.

