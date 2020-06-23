Advertisement

Rayshard Brooks’ funeral held at King’s former church

The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, comforts Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks during his public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday, Jun 22, 2020 in Atlanta. Brooks, 27, died June 12 after being shot by an officer in a Wendy's parking lot. Brooks' death sparked protests in Atlanta and around the country. A private funeral for Brooks will be held Tuesday at the church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)
The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, comforts Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks during his public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday, Jun 22, 2020 in Atlanta. Brooks, 27, died June 12 after being shot by an officer in a Wendy's parking lot. Brooks' death sparked protests in Atlanta and around the country. A private funeral for Brooks will be held Tuesday at the church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool) (NBC15)
By Kate Brumback Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friends and relatives of Rayshard Brooks began arriving at the historic Atlanta church that was once the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s pulpit for a funeral Tuesday for the Black man whose killing by a white police officer in a fast-food parking lot stoked protests across the U.S. over racial injustice.

King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, planned to deliver remarks at the private service, along with a friend of Brooks, his mother-in-law and the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

“Rayshard Brooks wasn’t just running from the police. He was running from a system that makes slaves out of people. A system that doesn’t give ordinary people who’ve made mistakes a second chance, a real shot at redemption,” Warnock, a Democratic candidate for Senate, said in an excerpt released ahead of the service.

Brooks, 27, was shot twice in the back June 12 by Officer Garrett Rolfe after a struggle that erupted when police tried to handcuff him for being intoxicated behind the wheel of his car at a Wendy's drive-thru. Video showed Brooks snatching a police Taser and firing it at Brooks while running away.

Rolfe, 27, was charged with murder and jailed without bail. A second officer, Devin Brosnan, 26, was charged with aggravated assault, accused of stepping on Brooks’ shoulder as he lay dying on the pavement. Lawyers for both men said their clients’ actions were justified.

The killing unfolded amid protests and scattered violence set off around the country by the case of George Floyd, the Black man who was pronounced dead May 25 after a white Minneapolis put his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes.

Atlanta's police chief stepped down less than 24 hours after Brooks' death, and the Wendy's was burned by protesters.

While Brooks was not a member of Ebenezer Baptist, the church where King preached is a “sanctuary for those who suffer,” Warnock said in a statement announcing the funeral plans. Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry offered financial help for the service, according to the statement.

An afternoon bail hearing for Rolfe that would have conflicted with the funeral was canceled by a judge. Under the law, crime victims and their families are entitled to be heard at such proceedings.

Meanwhile,

that finds nearly all Americans favor at least some change to the nation’s criminal justice system, and they overwhelmingly want to see clear standards on when police officers may use force and consequences for those who cross the line.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research said 29% think the criminal justice system needs “a complete overhaul,” 40% say it needs “major changes,” and 25% say it needs “minor changes.” Just 5% believe no changes are necessary.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Voting largely smooth in primaries in Kentucky, New York

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Overwhelmed Kentucky and New York officials faced a deluge of mail-in votes likely to delay results for days after high-profile primaries Tuesday.

National

Crowds mourn Rayshard Brooks at storied Atlanta church

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
The private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church follows a public viewing held Monday. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the church and a Democratic candidate for Senate, will deliver the eulogy.

News

Groups rally outside Dane Co. Jail following Capitol Square arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
People are protesting outside the Dane County Jail after they said excessive force was used to arrest a man outside a Capitol Square restaurant.

National

Baptists and Walmart criticize rebel-themed Mississippi flag

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
The Confederate-themed Mississippi flag drew opposition Tuesday from two big forces in the culturally conservative state: Southern Baptists and Walmart.

National

Obama raises $7.6M for Joe Biden’s campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Former President Barack Obama has helped raise a record-breaking $7.6 million from more than 175,000 individual donors ahead of his first fundraiser for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Latest News

National

Geared Up: Questions about police militarization arise again

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniela Molina, Lee Zurik, and Jamie Grey
Since 2008, the U.S. military has sent more than 1,000 mine-resistant vehicles to local police departments at their request. Now, some are questioning the optics.

National

Geared Up

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
With recent demonstrations, protests and riots across the country, people are once again questioning police response and the use of military gear for policing.

National

Noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage there since October, feds say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The FBI says the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since 2019.

National

Prosecutor says Roger Stone was given special treatment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
A government whistleblower says an ally of President Donald Trump was given special treatment by the Department of Justice. A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress Wednesday that political considerations affected the handling of the Roger Stone case.

National Politics

Congress stalls on policing overhaul, despite public outcry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
The Republican legislation would create a national database of police use-of-force incidents, restrict police chokeholds and set up new training procedures. It is not as sweeping as a Democratic proposal, but has similar provisions.

National

Arkansas State Police issues Amber Alert for 6-month-old girl

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jorge Quiquivix
Police are looking for a missing 6-month-old baby girl from Crittenden County.