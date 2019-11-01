Re-purposed Garver Feed Mill officially opens with applause from local businesses

The completely renovated Garver Feed Mill, built in the 1920s in Madison, officially reopened Friday with a new purpose.

The re-purposed Garver Feed Mill in Madison.

There were once discussions about tearing the building down, until a group stepped in and started working on repurposing this historic lot in 2013.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers congratulated that group today as the community celebrated the officially grand opening.

Eleven small local businesses are housing this building. They too are ready for a new chapter.

"Wisconsin is now and has been creating this rich history of local small businesses, crafts, artisan based businesses and this is just a micro plasm of that and we are all just taping into that base,” says Shilpa Sankaran, owner of Kosa Spa, which opened for business in the repurposed Garver Feed Mill.

