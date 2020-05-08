Reach Out Lodi helps deliver care boxes to families in need

It has been around two months since NBC15 launched the Care Box Challenge in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin to help families in need of help amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, we are seeing the impact of donations people have made to the cause.

Representatives with Reach Out Lodi, a non-profit serving those living in the Lodi School District, started delivering these care boxes about a month ago. So far, they have given out more than 500.

Jim Schmiedlin, president of Reach Out Lodi, said just on Friday, they delivered 134 boxes. The organization offers various resources, including a food pantry.

“In the last five years, the community store has served 47 families,” Schmiedlin said.

He said now, more than ever, it is a challenge getting supplies to people safely.

“We have done from an average of six weekly home deliveries prior to COVID-19 to 134 deliveries today,” he said.

He said with people staying at home, deliveries continue to increase, but they are adapting. With every box delivered, he said the hope is to share one simple message.

“We care, and we are available to them and they shouldn’t be shy in terms of them contacting us, registering with us and taking advantages of the services available to them,” he said.

Reach Out Lodi remains open and offers curbside pickup and delivery throughout the week.

Representatives for Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin said they serve 16 counties and partner with more than 225 programs and agencies, like Reach Out Lodi. So far, the food bank has given out more than 80,000 boxes in the last seven weeks.

To donate CLICK HERE

