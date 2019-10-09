Recall of Tip Top Poultry products due to listeria risk expanded

Tip Top Poultry’s recall of ready-to-eat poultry products due to possible listeria contamination has been expanded, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The company issued the recall on Sept. 28, and expanded it Tuesday “to alert consumers that the recalled ready-to-eat poultry products were used in additional products,” the USDA said.

The expanded recall includes chicken products sold under multiple brands in dozens of stores, including Kroger, Aldi, Food Lion, Piggly Wiggly and Jersey Mike’s.

“Some of the products may have been served from the deli counter in grocery stores,” the USDA said.

The initial recall was announced after “multiple samples of product produced by Tip Top Poultry” tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA.

So far, no one has gotten sick, but the USDA said it’s likely that eating chicken contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes will result in serious adverse health consequences, and could possibly be fatal.

The items were produced between Jan. 21 and Sept. 24.

Click here for a list of retail locations affected by the expanded recall. Click here to see a list of items affected.

